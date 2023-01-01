Taquitos in Sykesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos$7.00
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Item pic

 

Los Aztecas - Sykesville

1213 Liberty Road, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taquitos Aztecas$15.99
Four taquitos, two shredded beef and two chicken, covered with our cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans
Taquitos Del Pueblo$10.50
Two Fried Corn Tortilla Taquitos Filled with Potatoes (Potatoes Are Cooked with Onions and Tomatoes). Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Lunch Taquitos$10.75
Two Taquitos, One Chicken and One Beef, Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole
More about Los Aztecas - Sykesville

