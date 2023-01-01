Taquitos in Sykesville
Sykesville restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg
|Taquitos
|$7.00
More about Los Aztecas - Sykesville
Los Aztecas - Sykesville
1213 Liberty Road, Sykesville
|Taquitos Aztecas
|$15.99
Four taquitos, two shredded beef and two chicken, covered with our cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans
|Taquitos Del Pueblo
|$10.50
Two Fried Corn Tortilla Taquitos Filled with Potatoes (Potatoes Are Cooked with Onions and Tomatoes). Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole
|Lunch Taquitos
|$10.75
Two Taquitos, One Chicken and One Beef, Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole