Go
Toast

Sylk Cove Cocktail Lounge

Sylk Cove Cocktail Lounge the #1 social bar in Canarsie. Come enjoy happy hour, live music, backyard seating and much more!
Great wine, great people, great vibes!

1370 Rockaway Parkway

No reviews yet

Location

1370 Rockaway Parkway

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cee Love Sea Food

No reviews yet

Come out and enjoy!

Chloe’s NYC LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bear Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Monkey King

No reviews yet

The Monkey King was created out of a desire to pay homage to family traditions & food memories of growing up as Asian Americans in NYC. As a contemporary American restaurant, The Monkey King celebrates & brings Bengali and Chinese flavors to life, giving a nod to the past while looking into the future through a New York City lens.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston