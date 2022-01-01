Sylk Cove Cocktail Lounge
Sylk Cove Cocktail Lounge the #1 social bar in Canarsie. Come enjoy happy hour, live music, backyard seating and much more!
Great wine, great people, great vibes!
Location
1370 Rockaway Parkway
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
The Monkey King
The Monkey King was created out of a desire to pay homage to family traditions & food memories of growing up as Asian Americans in NYC. As a contemporary American restaurant, The Monkey King celebrates & brings Bengali and Chinese flavors to life, giving a nod to the past while looking into the future through a New York City lens.