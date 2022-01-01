Sylva restaurants you'll love
Sylva's top cuisines
Must-try Sylva restaurants
More about Big Nick's BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Big Nick's BBQ
7 E. Sylva Shopping Center, Sylva
|Popular items
|Pork by the Pound
|$10.00
$12/lb
|Pork Platter
|$12.00
|Double Cheeseburger
|$10.00
More about South of Philly
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
South of Philly
44 E Sylva Shopping Ctr, Sylva
|Popular items
|Original Philly Cheesesteak
|Onion Rings
|$4.50
|Chicken Tenders
More about South Of Philly - Food Trailer
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
South Of Philly - Food Trailer
44 E Sylva Shopping Ctr, Sylva
|Popular items
|Sierra Mist
|WSOP 6 Wings
|$10.00
|WSOP Seasoned French Fries
|$5.00