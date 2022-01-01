Sylva restaurants you'll love

Must-try Sylva restaurants

Big Nick's BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Big Nick's BBQ

7 E. Sylva Shopping Center, Sylva

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork by the Pound$10.00
$12/lb
Pork Platter$12.00
Double Cheeseburger$10.00
More about Big Nick's BBQ
South of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

South of Philly

44 E Sylva Shopping Ctr, Sylva

Avg 4.3 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Philly Cheesesteak
Onion Rings$4.50
Chicken Tenders
More about South of Philly
