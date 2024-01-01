Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
Sylva
/
Sylva
/
Waffles
Sylva restaurants that serve waffles
Lucy in the Rye
612 W Main St., Sylva
No reviews yet
Belgian Waffle
$9.95
More about Lucy in the Rye
Big Nick's BBQ - Sylva, NC
7 E. Sylva Shopping Center, Sylva
No reviews yet
Dirty Waffle Fries (add slaw and beans)
$4.00
Our waffle fries topped with pit baked beans and creamy southern coleslaw
Waffle Fries
$3.00
Everybody's favorite - cooked to order and perfectly seasoned
More about Big Nick's BBQ - Sylva, NC
