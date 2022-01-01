Go
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA

Sylvan Street Grille with 2 great North shore locations. Located in Peabody/Danvers, MA and Salisbury, MA. Sylvan Street Grille is one of the best restaurant locations near you for live events, functions, or just grabbing a beer and watching the game. As a local casual dining restaurant and bar, we've been serving the Peabody and Danvers, MA as well as Salisbury and Newburyport, MA areas for over 30 years.

195 Elm Street

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.99
Extra lean shaved steak and American cheese in a crispy egg roll wrapper served with a spicy ketchup.
Thunderbird Sandwich$14.49
Panko fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno bacon, fried jalapeños and sriracha mayonnaise on a brioche burger bun.
Triple Decker Turkey Club$13.49
Thinly-sliced smoked turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white or wheat toast.
Chicken Finger Plate$15.99
Freshly cut chicken, hand-breaded, fried and served with french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Steak Tips$21.99
House marinated hand-cut sirloin tips served with fresh steamed mixed vegetables and your choice of a side.
Tex-Mex Salad$14.99
Citrus-marinated grilled chicken, sweet corn and black bean salsa, crispy tortilla strips, mixed cheddar cheese, chopped tomato and fresh salad greens tossed in a spicy lime chipotle vinaigrette.
TO-GO Bread & Oil$2.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Lightly breaded fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce served with bleu cheese dressing.
Kid's Chicken Finger$5.99
Kid-size chicken fingers served with your choice of side.
Chicken Fingers tossed in sauce$11.99
Your choice: Traditional- served with honey mustard sauce | Honey Mustard - served with Asian dipping sauce | Buffalo Chicken Fingers - served with celery/carrot sticks and bleu cheese dressing | Asian style-served with honey mustard sauce.
Chicken Finger Style (Select 1); Buffalo Honey Mustard Asian Sweet Chilli BBQ Gold Fever
Location

195 Elm Street

Salisbury MA

Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

