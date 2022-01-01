Sylvania restaurants you'll love

Go
Sylvania restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sylvania

Sylvania's top cuisines

Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Sylvania restaurants

JEDS image

 

JEDS

7625 Sylvania, Sylvania

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about JEDS
The Loft image

 

The Loft

7060 Sylvania Ave, Sylvania

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Loft
Restaurant banner

 

Kay's Table

6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E, Sylvania

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Spring Roll
Wrap of glass noodle, wood mushroom, and ground turkey, deep fried to crispy perfection. Meal is served with leafy greens, white rice noodles, and nuoc mam sauce.
Pho Ga (Chicken Pho) - gluten free$13.99
Fresh rice noodles in lemongrass ginger chicken stock, with slices of chicken, garnished with green onions, cilantro, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno and roasted garlic and ginger sauce.
Vietnamese Pho Bo - Gluten Free$10.99
Fresh rice noodles in hot beef stock with beef ball, rare thinly sliced beef steak, cooked beef shank (tendon) slices, garnished with green onions, sweet onions, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, wedge of lime.
*Note: We are out of beef shank (tendon) slices and will be substituting it with extra sliced rare beef steak.
More about Kay's Table
Map

More near Sylvania to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet

Rossford

No reviews yet

Taylor

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston