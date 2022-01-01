Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Sylvania

Sylvania restaurants
Sylvania restaurants that serve cheesecake

Mainstreet Ventures - Ciao!

6064 Monroe St, Sylvania

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Style Cheesecake$7.95
ask your server about Chef’s selected cheesecake flavor!
More about Mainstreet Ventures - Ciao!
Item pic

 

Kay's Table - 6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E

6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E, Sylvania

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Japanese Inspired Light Cheesecake slice (gluten free)$5.50
Fluffy cheesecake with a hint of lemon citrus.
Made with gluten free flour. Contain eggs, cheese, and corn flour.
More about Kay's Table - 6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E
