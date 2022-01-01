Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater
Casual fine dining overlooking a beach! Open for lunch, brunch, dinner, and live entertainment! Delivery available all week.
See you spoon.
FRENCH FRIES
6700 N Interstate 35 Suite #201 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6700 N Interstate 35 Suite #201
New Braunfels TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sea Island
High quality seafood served in a family friendly, counter service restaurant.
Above Ground Pizza
Come in and enjoy PIZZA PIZZA PIZZA!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0317
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!