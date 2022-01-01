Go
Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater

Casual fine dining overlooking a beach! Open for lunch, brunch, dinner, and live entertainment! Delivery available all week.
See you spoon.

FRENCH FRIES

6700 N Interstate 35 Suite #201 • $$

Avg 4 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Three-Course Dinner$55.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Side Sexy Mac$8.00
4pc Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Beer Cheese Burger$12.99
Grilled Shrimp Sexy Mac$24.00
Filet Mignon$36.00
Strawberry Salad Tapa$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6700 N Interstate 35 Suite #201

New Braunfels TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
