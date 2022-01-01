Go
The Symposium at Studio West 117

Studio West 117 is a new hub for the LGBTQ+ Community of Greater Cleveland and the Symposium is its perfect local neighborhood watering hole!

11794 Detroit Ave

Location

11794 Detroit Ave

Lakewood OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

