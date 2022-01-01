The Symposium at Studio West 117
Studio West 117 is a new hub for the LGBTQ+ Community of Greater Cleveland and the Symposium is its perfect local neighborhood watering hole!
11794 Detroit Ave
Location
11794 Detroit Ave
Lakewood OH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Funhouse
Come in and enjoy!
The Ohio Inn
The Ohio Inn bar and grille is located in Lakewood, Ohio
LBM
Your Friendly Neighborhood Metal Cocktail Bar
Peppers Italian Restaurant
Peppers Italian Restaurant is a classic Lakewood neighborhood spot to enjoy favorites like, chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna and pizza. Established in 1999 and now owned by the Pinzone family. Peppers new wine bar is a favorite for couples to sit at and try