Grilled chicken in Syosset

Roast Sandwich House Syosset
238 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$14.45
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.50
Mixed Greens, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.45
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan & Croutons
The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset - 228 West Jericho Turnpike
228 West Jericho Turnpike, Syosset
|Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
|$13.95
Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
|Grilled Barbeque Chicken
|$13.95
Juicy, grilled seasoned chicken legs w/a Vietnamese barbeque marinade. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette