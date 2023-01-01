Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Syosset

Go
Syosset restaurants
Toast

Syosset restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Roast Sandwich House Syosset

238 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.45
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad$16.50
Mixed Greens, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.45
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan & Croutons
More about Roast Sandwich House Syosset
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken image

 

The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset - 228 West Jericho Turnpike

228 West Jericho Turnpike, Syosset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$13.95
Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Grilled Barbeque Chicken$13.95
Juicy, grilled seasoned chicken legs w/a Vietnamese barbeque marinade. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
More about The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset - 228 West Jericho Turnpike

Browse other tasty dishes in Syosset

Pork Chops

Cookies

Salmon

Shrimp Rolls

Dumplings

French Fries

Chicken Soup

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Syosset to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2053 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1081 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston