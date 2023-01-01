Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Syosset

Syosset restaurants
Syosset restaurants that serve pork chops

Danny's Chinese Kitchen- Syosset -

113 Jackson Avenue, Syosset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Pork Chop Suey 叉燒什碎 小$6.85
More about Danny's Chinese Kitchen- Syosset -
The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset - 228 West Jericho Turnpike

228 West Jericho Turnpike, Syosset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Marinated Grilled Pork Chop$16.95
Tender succulent marinated grilled pork chop. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
More about The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset - 228 West Jericho Turnpike

