Short ribs in Syosset

Syosset restaurants
Syosset restaurants that serve short ribs

Roast Sandwich House Syosset

238 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL! BBQ Short Rib$16.47
BBQ Short Rib, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar, & Crispy Potatoes on Toasted Ciabatta.
More about Roast Sandwich House Syosset
The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset - 228 West Jericho Turnpike

228 West Jericho Turnpike, Syosset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Angus Beef Short Ribs$20.95
A Rolling Spring Roll favorite! Sliced short ribs that are marinated and then grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
side Short Ribs$12.00
More about The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset - 228 West Jericho Turnpike

