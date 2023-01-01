Short ribs in Syosset
Syosset restaurants that serve short ribs
Roast Sandwich House Syosset
238 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset
|SPECIAL! BBQ Short Rib
|$16.47
BBQ Short Rib, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar, & Crispy Potatoes on Toasted Ciabatta.
The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset - 228 West Jericho Turnpike
228 West Jericho Turnpike, Syosset
|Angus Beef Short Ribs
|$20.95
A Rolling Spring Roll favorite! Sliced short ribs that are marinated and then grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
|side Short Ribs
|$12.00