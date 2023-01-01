Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Syracuse restaurants you'll love

Syracuse restaurants
  • Syracuse

Must-try Syracuse restaurants

Peterson Fish

10601 Indiana Highway 13, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FISH AND SHRIMP$14.99
Mr. Pibb
Kids Chicken Tindies$6.99
More about Peterson Fish
The Pier and Back Porch - 702 East Lakeview Rd.

702 East Lakeview Rd., Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Simple Burger$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Choice of Cheese, Pretzel Bun
Hummus & Grilled Vegetable Mix$16.00
Zucchini, Mushroom, Asparagus, Onions, Feta, Grilled Naan
Roasted Butternut Squash and Arugula Salad$12.00
Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Wheatberries, Feta, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
More about The Pier and Back Porch - 702 East Lakeview Rd.
The Dock Cafe - 1009 S Huntington St

1009 S Huntington St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Dock Cafe - 1009 S Huntington St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Syracuse

Calamari

