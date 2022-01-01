Syracuse restaurants you'll love

Bohemian Pilsner - 5 % Alc/Vol - What about Crispy Girls?

When the women of Talking Cursive pitched brewing a beer to show that they appreciated a good crispy beer as well, we knew it was time for us to let them prove it!

This super crispy Bohemian Pilsner is created and brewed by the women of Talking Cursive using the finest Bohemian floor malted Pilsner malt, acidulated malt, SugarPils, and 100% NYS Saaz hops.

What about Crispy Girls? Drink this and find out!

