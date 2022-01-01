Syracuse restaurants you'll love
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|Popular items
|*Guinness Bacon Swiss Burger
|$16.00
our “G” sauce, swiss cheese, bacon,
grilled onions
|*Side Loaded Fries
|$5.00
fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with spicy ranch
|*Loaded Potato Skins
|$13.00
topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sour cream
Pie's The Limit
484 South Salina Street, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Gingerbread Chess Pie
|$3.50
Smooth custard with a crisp top, flavored with molasses and holiday spices. Contains eggs, dairy, gluten,
|Shaker Lemon Pie Slice
|$3.50
Whole thinly slices lemons in a custardy filling, in our all-butter crust.
Contains wheat, eggs, and dairy
|Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo 2-Pack
|$10.00
2 of our Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo hand pies, frozen and ready to bake.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
246 W Willow Street, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Full Rack Ribs
|$29.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|6 Bar-B-Que Wings
|$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
|1/2 Family Style Package
|$38.00
Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.
Mamma Hai
484 S. Salina Street, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Peanut Bowl
|$10.00
Rice noodles in peanut sauce tossed with tofu, carrots and cucumbers.
|Curry Coup d'état
|$11.00
Lemongrass coconut curry chicken.
|Marco Polo
|$11.00
Homemade Vietnamese cold cuts of chicken and pork, sliced pepperoni, homemade pâté.
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese
|$7.59
Bacon,ham or sausage, with home fries on an english muffin or choice of toast
|Burrito
|$8.59
Eggs,bacon,sausage,home fries and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla
|#3 Eggs
|$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs, homefries, toast and choice of bacon,ham or sausage
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon - GF
|$24.00
corn risotto, seasonal roasted vegetables
|Lee Lee's Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
provolone, avocado, sprouts and herb aioli served with truffle fries
|Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls
|$11.00
blue cheese
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clinton Street Pub
127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse
|Popular items
|8 CSP Tenders
|$12.73
8 Marinated tenders fried in Sal's Special Seasoning, served with Sal's Sassy Sauce and Sal's Blue Cheese.
Sal’s tenders cannot be tossed in any sauce. All sauces come on the side.
|10 Sals Wings
|$17.51
10 jumbo wings breaded and seasoned with Sal's famous special seasoning. Served with 1 Sal's Sassy Sauce and 1 blue cheese
Sassy and Blue Cheese come with wings by default, to change them you’ll need to deselect the sauce and change it to a sauce of your choice. Sal’s wings can only be tossed in sassy sauce, you may choose a different sauce it will come on the side.
Mangia
779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FRANCAISE
|$15.00
Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in a white wine lemon butter sauce.
Served over linguine
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$15.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served over linguine
|STUFFED BREAD
|$9.00
Folded pizza dough filled with mozzarella, marinara, and one traditional topping
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
|Popular items
|14" Medium Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
NY Thin Crust 14 inch pizza with 8 slices
|18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.45
NY Style Thin Crust 18 inch pizza with 8 slices
|6 Garlic Knots
|$4.00
Our garlic knots are made fresh to order, using our pizza dough, and tossed in a melted garlic parmesan butter.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Water Street Bagel Co.
239 E Water St., Syracuse
|Popular items
|The ONE EGG Classic-Sausage
|$6.25
Sausage, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
|Nice 'n Spicy
|$6.75
Double Smoked Bacon, fresh egg, in-house pickled jalapenos, Sriracha sauce and pepper jack cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
|The Maple
|$6.75
Sausage, 1 egg, 100% pure maple syrup drizzle from 'Dutch Hill Maple' and Cheddar Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Antipasto
|$9.99
Chef salad with ham, salami and provolone.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
With Marinara
|French Fries
|$4.99
Plain, Cajun, Garlic
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Prontofresh
131 East Water Street, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$8.35
Roasted chicken, egg, tomato, croutons, Asiago cheese and bacon. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
|Buffalo
|$8.35
Crispy Buffalo chicken, banana peppers, crumbled blue cheese, tomato and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
|Southwest
|$8.35
Slow roasted chicken, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, tomato, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg
Chelsea's
5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse
|Popular items
|house salad small
|$5.00
|Carne Asada
|$17.00
|Salmon Bowl
|$17.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Pastabilities
311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Lunch Special!
|$16.50
Baked Campanelle with House Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella. Served with Choice of Side Salad or Soup, Stretch Bread and Side of Spicy Hot Tomato Oil.
|Wicked Chicken Riggies
|$14.00
spicy-spicy tomato cream, shredded locatelli cheese
Rise And Grind Cafe
4119 West Genesee Street, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bagel with Bacon
|$5.00
|Guacamole BLT
|$8.29
|Breakfast Bagel with turkey sausage
|$5.00
Talking Cursive Brewing Company
301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse
|Popular items
|4 pack Crispy Girls
|$14.00
Bohemian Pilsner - 5 % Alc/Vol - What about Crispy Girls?
When the women of Talking Cursive pitched brewing a beer to show that they appreciated a good crispy beer as well, we knew it was time for us to let them prove it!
This super crispy Bohemian Pilsner is created and brewed by the women of Talking Cursive using the finest Bohemian floor malted Pilsner malt, acidulated malt, SugarPils, and 100% NYS Saaz hops.
What about Crispy Girls? Drink this and find out!
|TCBC Cheesesteak Dip Sandwich
|$14.00
Sliced roast beef sauteed with onions & peppers and topped with beer cheese. Served in a sub roll with au jus for dipping and a choice of Ruffles chips, homemade coleslaw or mac 'n' cheese on the side.
|4 pack Hop Flash
|$16.00
American IPA - 6% ABV - A Classic American IPA. Hop Flash leans a bit towards the East Coast style, but hasn't forgotten its West Coast roots.
Lucianos Pizza And Wings
609 South Main St, North Syracuse
|Popular items
|Large
|$12.95
MCBC @ Inner Harbor
720 Van Rensselaer Street, Syracuse
Eagle Tavern
7575 Buckley Road, North Syracuse
Apizza Regionale
260 W Genesee St, Syracuse
Teddie Eddie’s
738 Spencer street, Syracuse
Rai’s Dough Bakeshop & Café
719 E Genesee St Suite 1, Syracuse
Jake Hafner’s Restaurant & Tavern
5224 West Taft Rd, North Syracuse