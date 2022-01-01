Syracuse restaurants you'll love

Syracuse restaurants
Toast
  • Syracuse




Must-try Syracuse restaurants

The Distillery image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*Guinness Bacon Swiss Burger$16.00
our “G” sauce, swiss cheese, bacon,
grilled onions
*Side Loaded Fries$5.00
fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with spicy ranch
*Loaded Potato Skins$13.00
topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sour cream
Pie's The Limit image

 

Pie's The Limit

484 South Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gingerbread Chess Pie$3.50
Smooth custard with a crisp top, flavored with molasses and holiday spices. Contains eggs, dairy, gluten,
Shaker Lemon Pie Slice$3.50
Whole thinly slices lemons in a custardy filling, in our all-butter crust.
Contains wheat, eggs, and dairy
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo 2-Pack$10.00
2 of our Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo hand pies, frozen and ready to bake.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

246 W Willow Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (4926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Full Rack Ribs$29.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
6 Bar-B-Que Wings$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
1/2 Family Style Package$38.00
Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.
Mamma Hai image

 

Mamma Hai

484 S. Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peanut Bowl$10.00
Rice noodles in peanut sauce tossed with tofu, carrots and cucumbers.
Curry Coup d'état$11.00
Lemongrass coconut curry chicken.
Marco Polo$11.00
Homemade Vietnamese cold cuts of chicken and pork, sliced pepperoni, homemade pâté.
Nestico's Too image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg & Cheese$7.59
Bacon,ham or sausage, with home fries on an english muffin or choice of toast
Burrito$8.59
Eggs,bacon,sausage,home fries and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla
#3 Eggs$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs, homefries, toast and choice of bacon,ham or sausage
Oh My Darling & The Fitz image

 

Oh My Darling & The Fitz

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon - GF$24.00
corn risotto, seasonal roasted vegetables
Lee Lee's Chicken Sandwich$15.00
provolone, avocado, sprouts and herb aioli served with truffle fries
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$11.00
blue cheese
Clinton Street Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clinton Street Pub

127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse

Avg 3.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 CSP Tenders$12.73
8 Marinated tenders fried in Sal's Special Seasoning, served with Sal's Sassy Sauce and Sal's Blue Cheese.
Sal’s tenders cannot be tossed in any sauce. All sauces come on the side.


Sal’s tenders cannot be tossed in any sauce. All sauces come on the side.
10 Sals Wings$17.51
10 jumbo wings breaded and seasoned with Sal's famous special seasoning. Served with 1 Sal's Sassy Sauce and 1 blue cheese
Sassy and Blue Cheese come with wings by default, to change them you’ll need to deselect the sauce and change it to a sauce of your choice. Sal’s wings can only be tossed in sassy sauce, you may choose a different sauce it will come on the side.
Mangia image

 

Mangia

779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN FRANCAISE$15.00
Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in a white wine lemon butter sauce.
Served over linguine
CHICKEN PARMESAN$15.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served over linguine
STUFFED BREAD$9.00
Folded pizza dough filled with mozzarella, marinara, and one traditional topping
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc. image

 

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Medium Cheese Pizza$13.00
NY Thin Crust 14 inch pizza with 8 slices
18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza$16.45
NY Style Thin Crust 18 inch pizza with 8 slices
6 Garlic Knots$4.00
Our garlic knots are made fresh to order, using our pizza dough, and tossed in a melted garlic parmesan butter.
Water Street Bagel Co. image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Water Street Bagel Co.

239 E Water St., Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The ONE EGG Classic-Sausage$6.25
Sausage, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Nice 'n Spicy$6.75
Double Smoked Bacon, fresh egg, in-house pickled jalapenos, Sriracha sauce and pepper jack cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
The Maple$6.75
Sausage, 1 egg, 100% pure maple syrup drizzle from 'Dutch Hill Maple' and Cheddar Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
The Pizza Cutters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Antipasto$9.99
Chef salad with ham, salami and provolone.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
With Marinara
French Fries$4.99
Plain, Cajun, Garlic
Prontofresh image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prontofresh

131 East Water Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$8.35
Roasted chicken, egg, tomato, croutons, Asiago cheese and bacon. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
Buffalo$8.35
Crispy Buffalo chicken, banana peppers, crumbled blue cheese, tomato and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
Southwest$8.35
Slow roasted chicken, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, tomato, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg
Chelsea's image

 

Chelsea's

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
house salad small$5.00
Carne Asada$17.00
Salmon Bowl$17.00
Pastabilities image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Silverware
Please let us know if you would like to add silverware to your order!
Lunch Special!$16.50
Baked Campanelle with House Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella. Served with Choice of Side Salad or Soup, Stretch Bread and Side of Spicy Hot Tomato Oil.
Wicked Chicken Riggies$14.00
spicy-spicy tomato cream, shredded locatelli cheese
Rise And Grind Cafe image

 

Rise And Grind Cafe

4119 West Genesee Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Bagel with Bacon$5.00
Guacamole BLT$8.29
Breakfast Bagel with turkey sausage$5.00
Talking Cursive Brewing Company image

 

Talking Cursive Brewing Company

301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 pack Crispy Girls$14.00
Bohemian Pilsner - 5 % Alc/Vol - What about Crispy Girls?
When the women of Talking Cursive pitched brewing a beer to show that they appreciated a good crispy beer as well, we knew it was time for us to let them prove it!
This super crispy Bohemian Pilsner is created and brewed by the women of Talking Cursive using the finest Bohemian floor malted Pilsner malt, acidulated malt, SugarPils, and 100% NYS Saaz hops.
What about Crispy Girls? Drink this and find out!
TCBC Cheesesteak Dip Sandwich$14.00
Sliced roast beef sauteed with onions & peppers and topped with beer cheese. Served in a sub roll with au jus for dipping and a choice of Ruffles chips, homemade coleslaw or mac 'n' cheese on the side.
4 pack Hop Flash$16.00
American IPA - 6% ABV - A Classic American IPA. Hop Flash leans a bit towards the East Coast style, but hasn't forgotten its West Coast roots.
Lucianos Pizza And Wings image

 

Lucianos Pizza And Wings

609 South Main St, North Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large$12.95
Stella's Diner image

 

Stella's Diner

110 Wolf St., Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dee’s Diner image

 

Dee’s Diner

1900 Brewerton Road, Mattydale

No reviews yet
Takeout
MCBC @ Inner Harbor image

 

MCBC @ Inner Harbor

720 Van Rensselaer Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eagle Tavern image

 

Eagle Tavern

7575 Buckley Road, North Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Apizza Regionale

260 W Genesee St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Teddie Eddie’s

738 Spencer street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Rai’s Dough Bakeshop & Café

719 E Genesee St Suite 1, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Jake Hafner’s Restaurant & Tavern

5224 West Taft Rd, North Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
