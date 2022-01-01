Syracuse American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Syracuse
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
246 W Willow Street, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Full Rack Ribs
|$29.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|6 Bar-B-Que Wings
|$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
|1/2 Family Style Package
|$38.00
Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.
More about Nestico's Too
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese
|$7.59
Bacon,ham or sausage, with home fries on an english muffin or choice of toast
|Burrito
|$8.59
Eggs,bacon,sausage,home fries and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla
|#3 Eggs
|$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs, homefries, toast and choice of bacon,ham or sausage
More about Chelsea's
Chelsea's
5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse
|Popular items
|house salad small
|$5.00
|Carne Asada
|$17.00
|Salmon Bowl
|$17.00