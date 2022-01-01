Syracuse American restaurants you'll love

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

246 W Willow Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (4926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Full Rack Ribs$29.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
6 Bar-B-Que Wings$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
1/2 Family Style Package$38.00
Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Nestico's Too image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg & Cheese$7.59
Bacon,ham or sausage, with home fries on an english muffin or choice of toast
Burrito$8.59
Eggs,bacon,sausage,home fries and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla
#3 Eggs$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs, homefries, toast and choice of bacon,ham or sausage
More about Nestico's Too
Chelsea's image

 

Chelsea's

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
house salad small$5.00
Carne Asada$17.00
Salmon Bowl$17.00
More about Chelsea's
Dee’s Diner image

 

Dee’s Diner

1900 Brewerton Road, Mattydale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dee’s Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Syracuse

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Quesadillas

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Curry

