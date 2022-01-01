Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Syracuse bakeries you'll love

Syracuse restaurants
Must-try bakeries in Syracuse

Pie's The Limit image

 

Pie's The Limit - 484 South Salina Street

484 South Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Pork Sausage Roll$8.00
Our house made spicy Italian pork sausage in puff pastry. Contains: dairy, egg
$6 Spinach And Artichoke Roll (Fridays)$6.00
Chickpea Curry Hand Pie$6.00
More about Pie's The Limit - 484 South Salina Street
Modern Malt- N Syracuse image

 

Modern Malt- N Syracuse

7785 Frontage Road\r\nSte. C., Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Modern Malt- N Syracuse
Modern Malt image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Modern Malt - Armory Square

325 S Clinton St, Syracuse

Avg 3.6 (1143 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Modern Malt - Armory Square
Pasta's Daily Bread image

 

Pasta's Daily Bread

308 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.8 (181 reviews)
More about Pasta's Daily Bread

