Syracuse breakfast spots you'll love

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|Egg & Cheese
|$7.59
Bacon,ham or sausage, with home fries on an english muffin or choice of toast
|Burrito
|$8.59
Eggs,bacon,sausage,home fries and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla
|#3 Eggs
|$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs, homefries, toast and choice of bacon,ham or sausage
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Water Street Bagel Co.
239 E Water St., Syracuse
|The ONE EGG Classic-Sausage
|$6.25
Sausage, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
|Nice 'n Spicy
|$6.75
Double Smoked Bacon, fresh egg, in-house pickled jalapenos, Sriracha sauce and pepper jack cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
|The Maple
|$6.75
Sausage, 1 egg, 100% pure maple syrup drizzle from 'Dutch Hill Maple' and Cheddar Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Prontofresh
131 East Water Street, Syracuse
|Caesar
|$8.35
Roasted chicken, egg, tomato, croutons, Asiago cheese and bacon. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
|Buffalo
|$8.35
Crispy Buffalo chicken, banana peppers, crumbled blue cheese, tomato and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
|Southwest
|$8.35
Slow roasted chicken, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, tomato, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg