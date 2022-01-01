Syracuse breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Syracuse

Nestico's Too image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg & Cheese$7.59
Bacon,ham or sausage, with home fries on an english muffin or choice of toast
Burrito$8.59
Eggs,bacon,sausage,home fries and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla
#3 Eggs$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs, homefries, toast and choice of bacon,ham or sausage
More about Nestico's Too
Water Street Bagel Co. image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Water Street Bagel Co.

239 E Water St., Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The ONE EGG Classic-Sausage$6.25
Sausage, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Nice 'n Spicy$6.75
Double Smoked Bacon, fresh egg, in-house pickled jalapenos, Sriracha sauce and pepper jack cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
The Maple$6.75
Sausage, 1 egg, 100% pure maple syrup drizzle from 'Dutch Hill Maple' and Cheddar Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
More about Water Street Bagel Co.
Prontofresh image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prontofresh

131 East Water Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$8.35
Roasted chicken, egg, tomato, croutons, Asiago cheese and bacon. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
Buffalo$8.35
Crispy Buffalo chicken, banana peppers, crumbled blue cheese, tomato and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
Southwest$8.35
Slow roasted chicken, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, tomato, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg
More about Prontofresh
Dee’s Diner image

 

Dee’s Diner

1900 Brewerton Road, Mattydale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dee’s Diner

