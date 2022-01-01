Syracuse Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Syracuse

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc. image

 

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Medium Cheese Pizza$13.00
NY Thin Crust 14 inch pizza with 8 slices
18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza$16.45
NY Style Thin Crust 18 inch pizza with 8 slices
6 Garlic Knots$4.00
Our garlic knots are made fresh to order, using our pizza dough, and tossed in a melted garlic parmesan butter.
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
The Pizza Cutters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Antipasto$9.99
Chef salad with ham, salami and provolone.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
With Marinara
French Fries$4.99
Plain, Cajun, Garlic
More about The Pizza Cutters
Chelsea's image

 

Chelsea's

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
house salad small$5.00
Carne Asada$17.00
Salmon Bowl$17.00
More about Chelsea's

