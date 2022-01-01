Syracuse pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Syracuse

Mangia image

 

Mangia

779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN FRANCAISE$15.00
Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in a white wine lemon butter sauce.
Served over linguine
CHICKEN PARMESAN$15.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served over linguine
STUFFED BREAD$9.00
Folded pizza dough filled with mozzarella, marinara, and one traditional topping
More about Mangia
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc. image

 

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Medium Cheese Pizza$13.00
NY Thin Crust 14 inch pizza with 8 slices
18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza$16.45
NY Style Thin Crust 18 inch pizza with 8 slices
6 Garlic Knots$4.00
Our garlic knots are made fresh to order, using our pizza dough, and tossed in a melted garlic parmesan butter.
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
The Pizza Cutters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Antipasto$9.99
Chef salad with ham, salami and provolone.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
With Marinara
French Fries$4.99
Plain, Cajun, Garlic
More about The Pizza Cutters
Pastabilities image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Silverware
Please let us know if you would like to add silverware to your order!
Lunch Special!$16.50
Baked Campanelle with House Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella. Served with Choice of Side Salad or Soup, Stretch Bread and Side of Spicy Hot Tomato Oil.
Wicked Chicken Riggies$14.00
spicy-spicy tomato cream, shredded locatelli cheese
More about Pastabilities

