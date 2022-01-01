Syracuse pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Syracuse
More about Mangia
Mangia
779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FRANCAISE
|$15.00
Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in a white wine lemon butter sauce.
Served over linguine
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$15.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served over linguine
|STUFFED BREAD
|$9.00
Folded pizza dough filled with mozzarella, marinara, and one traditional topping
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
|Popular items
|14" Medium Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
NY Thin Crust 14 inch pizza with 8 slices
|18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.45
NY Style Thin Crust 18 inch pizza with 8 slices
|6 Garlic Knots
|$4.00
Our garlic knots are made fresh to order, using our pizza dough, and tossed in a melted garlic parmesan butter.
More about The Pizza Cutters
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Antipasto
|$9.99
Chef salad with ham, salami and provolone.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
With Marinara
|French Fries
|$4.99
Plain, Cajun, Garlic
More about Pastabilities
PIZZA • SALADS
Pastabilities
311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse
|Popular items
|Silverware
Please let us know if you would like to add silverware to your order!
|Lunch Special!
|$16.50
Baked Campanelle with House Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella. Served with Choice of Side Salad or Soup, Stretch Bread and Side of Spicy Hot Tomato Oil.
|Wicked Chicken Riggies
|$14.00
spicy-spicy tomato cream, shredded locatelli cheese