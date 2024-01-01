Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Syracuse salad spots you'll love

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Syracuse

Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1 image

 

Doug's Trailer #1 on 4/17 in East Hill Plaza at the CFCU

1022 Ellis Hollow Road, East Ithaca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Dinner$18.60
Crush Orange$2.10
Fries$3.58
More about Doug's Trailer #1 on 4/17 in East Hill Plaza at the CFCU
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 2 image

 

Doug's Food trailer 2 on 4/12 @ clarks

33 North st, Dryden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$3.94
Onion Rings$5.82
Scallop Portion$20.92
More about Doug's Food trailer 2 on 4/12 @ clarks
Pastabilities image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sonoma Caesar$10.00
romaine, sundried tomatoes, stretch crouton crumbs, shaved asiago, caesar dressing
Spicy Hot Tomato Oil & Stretch Bread$5.00
6oz Spicy Hot Tomato Oil & 6 slices of stretch bread
Wicked Chicken Riggies$17.00
spicy-spicy tomato cream, sautéed chicken, shredded locatelli cheese
More about Pastabilities

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Syracuse

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Knots

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (410 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston