Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve avocado toast

Nestico's Too image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$7.49
Wheat toast topped with sliced avocado, seasoned tomato, spinach and 2 sunny up eggs
More about Nestico's Too
Rise And Grind Cafe image

 

Rise And Grind Cafe

4119 West Genesee Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Everything Avocado Toast$7.50
More about Rise And Grind Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Fish Tacos

Omelettes

Bleu Burgers

Cheesecake

Egg Rolls

Pies

Curry

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston