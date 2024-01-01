Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Baklava
Syracuse restaurants that serve baklava
Baghdad Restaurant
484 S Salina St, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Baklava
$5.99
More about Baghdad Restaurant
Baghdad Restaurant - Westvale Plaza - Solvay
2204 West Genesee Street, Solvay
No reviews yet
Baklava Roll
$4.99
2 pieces, Gaziantep's famous Baklava Roll With Pistachio.
More about Baghdad Restaurant - Westvale Plaza - Solvay
