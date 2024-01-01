Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

Baghdad Restaurant

484 S Salina St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$5.99
More about Baghdad Restaurant
Item pic

 

Baghdad Restaurant - Westvale Plaza - Solvay

2204 West Genesee Street, Solvay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava Roll$4.99
2 pieces, Gaziantep's famous Baklava Roll With Pistachio.
More about Baghdad Restaurant - Westvale Plaza - Solvay

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Chicken Tenders

Tuna Salad

Julienne Salad

Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad

Gyro Wraps

Baked Ziti

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston