Banana splits in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve banana splits

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
Banana Split Belgian$8.99
Pecans fresh strawberries banana and chocolate syrup over whipped cream
More about Nestico's Too
LODED

6393 Thompson Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
BANANA SPLIT SHAKE$13.00
More about LODED

