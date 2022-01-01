Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Banana splits in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Banana Splits
Syracuse restaurants that serve banana splits
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(947 reviews)
Banana Split Belgian
$8.99
Pecans fresh strawberries banana and chocolate syrup over whipped cream
More about Nestico's Too
LODED
6393 Thompson Road, Syracuse
No reviews yet
BANANA SPLIT SHAKE
$13.00
More about LODED
