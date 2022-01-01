Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

 

Lobster Babe

466 Westcott Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$12.00
More about Lobster Babe
Pastabilities image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soup -Butternut Squash Bisque With Kale$5.00
Soup of the Day
More about Pastabilities

