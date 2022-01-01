Bisque in Syracuse

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Syracuse restaurants that serve bisque
Lobster Babe
466 Westcott Street, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
$12.00
More about Lobster Babe
PIZZA • SALADS
Pastabilities
311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(2709 reviews)
Soup -Butternut Squash Bisque With Kale
$5.00
Soup of the Day
More about Pastabilities
