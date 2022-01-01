Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve boneless wings

*Boneless Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Boneless Wings$15.00
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery
More about The Distillery
Mangia image

 

Mangia

779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BONELESS WINGS$10.00
More about Mangia
Consumer pic

 

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
5 Oz Boneless Wings$6.00
10 0z boneless Wings$11.95
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
Boneless Wings image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12 Boneless Wings$11.99
More about The Pizza Cutters

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Kale Salad

Penne

Chef Salad

Lasagna

Pies

Turkey Clubs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Yogurt Parfaits

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston