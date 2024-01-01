Buffalo wings in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Peppino's Restaurant & Catering
1849 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse
|BUFFALO WING SALAD
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers and croutons. Strips of chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters - Lyncourt
3712 New Court Avenue, Lyncourt
|Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
Our Buffalo Sauce base with fried or marinated chicken, mozzarella topped with blue cheese drizzle
|Buffalo Chicken Wing Calzone
|$13.99
Your choice of sauce, blue cheese, fried or marinated grilled chicken, mozzarella
|Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
|$9.99