Buffalo wings in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Peppino's Restaurant & Catering

1849 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO WING SALAD$11.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers and croutons. Strips of chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Peppino's Restaurant & Catering
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters - Lyncourt

3712 New Court Avenue, Lyncourt

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
Our Buffalo Sauce base with fried or marinated chicken, mozzarella topped with blue cheese drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Wing Calzone$13.99
Your choice of sauce, blue cheese, fried or marinated grilled chicken, mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip$9.99
More about The Pizza Cutters - Lyncourt

