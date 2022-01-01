Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve calamari

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Rings$9.99
With Marinara
More about The Pizza Cutters
Chelsea's

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$14.00
More about Chelsea's

