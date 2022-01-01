Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve cannolis

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$8.59
2 pancakes stuffed with our cannoli mix
More about Nestico's Too
Item pic

 

LODED

6393 Thompson Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LODED CANNOLI SHAKE$13.00
More about LODED

