Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Carrot Cake
Syracuse restaurants that serve carrot cake
Strada Mia 313
313 N Geddes St, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Four High Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about Strada Mia 313
PIZZA • SALADS
Pastabilities
311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(2709 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$10.00
More about Pastabilities
Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse
Yogurt Parfaits
Short Ribs
Wedge Salad
Sausage Rolls
Pies
Chicken Pizza
Spinach Pizza
Nachos
More near Syracuse to explore
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Oswego
No reviews yet
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
New Hartford
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(645 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(353 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(222 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(420 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston