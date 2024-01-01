Chai lattes in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve chai lattes
Cafe Kubal - Eastwood
3501 James St, Syracuse
|Chai Latte Large
|$6.60
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
|Chai Latte Medium
|$6.10
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
Eggs and Toast - E.A.T.
4800 McDonald Road, Suite 40, Syracuse
|Iced Chai Latte
|$0.00
Cafe Kubal - Sweetheart Corner
3911 Brewerton Rd, Syracuse
|Chai Latte Medium
|$6.10
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
Rise And Grind Cafe - 4119 West Genesee Street
4119 West Genesee Street, Syracuse
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
|Iced Chai Latte
|$0.00
Cafe Kubal - South Campus
2218 East Colvin Street, Syracuse
|Chai Latte Large
|$6.60
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
Cafe Kubal - Creekwalk Commons
324 W Water St, Syracuse
|Chai Latte Large
|$6.60
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.