Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve chai lattes

Banner pic

 

Cafe Kubal - Eastwood

3501 James St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte Large$6.60
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
Chai Latte Medium$6.10
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
More about Cafe Kubal - Eastwood
Consumer pic

 

Eggs and Toast - E.A.T.

4800 McDonald Road, Suite 40, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$0.00
More about Eggs and Toast - E.A.T.
Banner pic

 

Cafe Kubal - Sweetheart Corner

3911 Brewerton Rd, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte Medium$6.10
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
More about Cafe Kubal - Sweetheart Corner
Rise And Grind Cafe image

 

Rise And Grind Cafe - 4119 West Genesee Street

4119 West Genesee Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$0.00
Iced Chai Latte$0.00
More about Rise And Grind Cafe - 4119 West Genesee Street
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Kubal - South Campus

2218 East Colvin Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte Large$6.60
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
More about Cafe Kubal - South Campus
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Kubal - Creekwalk Commons

324 W Water St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte Large$6.60
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
More about Cafe Kubal - Creekwalk Commons
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Kubal - Salina St

401 S Salina St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte Large$6.60
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
Chai Latte Medium$6.10
Hot and milky tea with a gentle spice.
More about Cafe Kubal - Salina St

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Crispy Chicken

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Mozzarella Sticks

Lobsters

Breakfast Pizza

Chef Salad

Salad Rolls

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston