Cheesecake in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve cheesecake
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
246 W Willow Street, Syracuse
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
Graham cracker crust, seasonal topping sauce.
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|NY Style Cheesecake
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Cherry Cheesecake Calzone
|$9.99
Folded dough filled with cheesecake filling, graham crackers and cherry pie filling. Topped with cinnamon butter and graham cracker crumbles
|Cheesecake Calzone
|$9.99
Folded dough filled with Cheesecake filling and graham crackers. Topped with cinnamon butter and graham cracker crumbles