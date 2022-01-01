Chicken pizza in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve chicken pizza
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.50
grilled buffalo-sauced chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, mozzarella, housemade bleu cheese dressing,
celery
Mangia
779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse
|CHICKEN RIGGIES PIZZA
|$20.00
Spicy chicken riggies sauce, peppers, onions, fresh basil, shredded chicken, rigatoni pasta, and mozzarella
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
|Medium Chicken Bacon Bourbon Pizza
|$17.95
A Bourbon base with mozzarella, bacon, chicken and a Bourbon swirl.
|Ex-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$21.20
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, chicken in hot sauce and topped with a hot sauce swirl.
|Ex-Large Chicken Parm Pizza
|$21.20
Marinara base, mozzarella, chicken in marinara, parmesan and a swirl of more marinara.
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Vodka Chicken Pizza
Vodka sauce, fried or marinated grilled chicken. Topped with oregano and Parmigian.
|Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
Our Buffalo Sauce base with fried or marinated chicken, mozzarella topped with blue cheese drizzle
|Chicken & Waffle Pizza
Maple Syrup Garlic Base with Fried Chicken and Belgium Waffles with a Hot honey and maple syrup drizzle