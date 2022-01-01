Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken rolls in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Chicken Rolls
Syracuse restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls
$11.00
blue cheese
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(2868 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
$7.99
More about The Pizza Cutters
Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Chicken Pizza
Steak Subs
Garlic Knots
Tacos
Muffins
Pepperoni Rolls
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
More near Syracuse to explore
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
New Hartford
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston