Chicken sandwiches in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll
|*Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll
|*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
246 W Willow Street, Syracuse
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Mojito marinated, BBQ basted, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapenos, zip sauce, grilled roll
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|Lee Lee's Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
provolone, avocado, sprouts and herb aioli served with truffle fries
|Taragon Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
apples, celery and pecans on a portuguese muffin served with truffle fries