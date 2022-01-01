Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll
*Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.00
bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
More about The Distillery
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

246 W Willow Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (4926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Mojito marinated, BBQ basted, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapenos, zip sauce, grilled roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Lee Lee's Chicken Sandwich image

 

Oh My Darling & The Fitz

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lee Lee's Chicken Sandwich$15.00
provolone, avocado, sprouts and herb aioli served with truffle fries
Taragon Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
apples, celery and pecans on a portuguese muffin served with truffle fries
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
Mangia image

 

Mangia

779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche roll
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH$10.00
Topped with marinara, melted mozzarella, & parmesan on a toasted broche roll
More about Mangia

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

French Fries

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Calamari

Sweet Potato Fries

Cookies

Curry

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston