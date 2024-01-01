Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

East of Chicago Pizza - Syracuse

2410 Court St, Suite 3, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Chocolate Pizza Brownie$6.49
More about East of Chicago Pizza - Syracuse
Pastabilities image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Brownie$4.50
Mexican Chocolate Pistachio Brownie$4.50
More about Pastabilities

