Chocolate brownies in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Chocolate Brownies
Syracuse restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
East of Chicago Pizza - Syracuse
2410 Court St, Suite 3, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Double Chocolate Pizza Brownie
$6.49
More about East of Chicago Pizza - Syracuse
PIZZA • SALADS
Pastabilities
311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(2709 reviews)
Chocolate Brownie
$4.50
Mexican Chocolate Pistachio Brownie
$4.50
More about Pastabilities
