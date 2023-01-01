Chocolate mousse in Syracuse

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Francesca’s Cucina

545 N Salina St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$11.99
More about Francesca’s Cucina
Talking Cursive Brewing Company image

 

Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons

301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse$6.50
Homemade dark chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream and red raspberry sauce.
More about Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons

