Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

Lobster Babe

466 Westcott Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
More about Lobster Babe
Pastabilities image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soup - Manhattan Clam Chowder$6.00
Soup of the Day
More about Pastabilities

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Penne

Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Ham Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Veggie Burgers

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston