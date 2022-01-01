Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

246 W Willow Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (4926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw (GF) Qt$9.00
Coleslaw (GF) Side$3.50
Coleslaw (GF) Pint$5.99
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.75
More about Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Cake

Honey Chicken

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Curry

Waffles

Muffins

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (376 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston