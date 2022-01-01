Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve cookies

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

246 W Willow Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (4926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar$4.00
Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Oh My Darling & The Fitz

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Deep Dish Cookie$9.00
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Water Street Bagel Co.

239 E Water St., Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)
Takeout
M&M Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
More about Water Street Bagel Co.
PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Double Chocolate Cookie$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Pastabilities
Rise And Grind Cafe

4119 West Genesee Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF COOKIE$4.25
More about Rise And Grind Cafe

