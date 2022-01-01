Cookies in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve cookies
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
246 W Willow Street, Syracuse
|Salted Caramel Cookie Bar
|$4.00
Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|Deep Dish Cookie
|$9.00
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Water Street Bagel Co.
239 E Water St., Syracuse
|M&M Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.50
PIZZA • SALADS
Pastabilities
311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse
|Vegan Double Chocolate Cookie
|$4.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50