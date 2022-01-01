Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Curry
Syracuse restaurants that serve curry
Pie's The Limit
484 South Salina Street, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Chickpea Curry Hand Pie
$6.00
More about Pie's The Limit
Mamma Hai
484 S. Salina Street, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Curry Coup d'état
$11.00
Lemongrass coconut curry chicken.
More about Mamma Hai
Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse
French Toast
Penne
Calamari
Lasagna
Chicken Caesar Salad
Bleu Burgers
Pies
Burritos
More near Syracuse to explore
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
New Hartford
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston