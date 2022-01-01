Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve curry

Pie's The Limit image

 

Pie's The Limit

484 South Salina Street, Syracuse

Chickpea Curry Hand Pie$6.00
Mamma Hai image

 

Mamma Hai

484 S. Salina Street, Syracuse

Curry Coup d'état$11.00
Lemongrass coconut curry chicken.
