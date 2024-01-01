Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fattoush salad in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Fattoush Salad
Syracuse restaurants that serve fattoush salad
Baghdad Restaurant
484 S Salina St, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Fattoush Salad
$8.88
More about Baghdad Restaurant
Baghdad Restaurant - Westvale Plaza - Solvay
2204 West Genesee Street, Solvay
No reviews yet
Fattoush Salad
$8.88
More about Baghdad Restaurant - Westvale Plaza - Solvay
