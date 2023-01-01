Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve filet mignon

Banner pic

 

The York - 247 W Fayette St

247 W Fayette St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon 8oz$38.00
Certified Angus 35 Day Aged
Served with Chef's Butter & Choice of Sauce
More about The York - 247 W Fayette St
Consumer pic

 

Francesca’s Cucina

545 N Salina St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon$36.99
More about Francesca’s Cucina

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Garlic Bread

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Clams

Tarts

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Lobsters

Risotto

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (313 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston