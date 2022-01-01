Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Fish Tacos
Syracuse restaurants that serve fish tacos
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos - DF
$16.00
mango chutney, shredded cabbage, pickled red onion with truffle fries
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
Chelsea's
5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse
No reviews yet
fish tacos
$15.00
More about Chelsea's
Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse
Pepperoni Rolls
French Fries
Tuna Salad
Cheesecake
Waffles
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
Burritos
More near Syracuse to explore
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
New Hartford
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston