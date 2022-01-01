French toast in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve french toast
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|K French toast
|$4.99
One slice of french toast on your choice of bread with one bacon & one sausage
|French toast
|$5.89
3 slices of your choice of bread dipped and grilled
|#4 French Toast
|$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage
Choice of french toast bread.
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|Banana Bread French Toast
|$16.00
bananas, powdered sugar - served with greens and your choice of protein - contains walnuts*