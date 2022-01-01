French toast in Syracuse

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nestico's Too image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
K French toast$4.99
One slice of french toast on your choice of bread with one bacon & one sausage
French toast$5.89
3 slices of your choice of bread dipped and grilled
#4 French Toast$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage
Choice of french toast bread.
More about Nestico's Too
Oh My Darling & The Fitz image

 

Oh My Darling & The Fitz

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana Bread French Toast$16.00
bananas, powdered sugar - served with greens and your choice of protein - contains walnuts*
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
Water Street Bagel Co. image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Water Street Bagel Co.

239 E Water St., Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast'$2.25
More about Water Street Bagel Co.

