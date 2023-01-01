Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fudge in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Fudge
Syracuse restaurants that serve fudge
San Remo Pizzeria
7575 Buckley Road, North Syracuse
No reviews yet
Layered Double Fudge Cake
$4.99
More about San Remo Pizzeria
Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons
301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(23 reviews)
Hot Fudge Brownie a la mode
$6.50
More about Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons
Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse
Tomato Salad
Antipasto Salad
Breakfast Pizza
Muffins
Salmon
Cheese Fries
Cake
Pancakes
More near Syracuse to explore
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Oswego
No reviews yet
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
New Hartford
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(340 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(206 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston