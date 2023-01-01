Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic cheese bread in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Garlic Cheese Bread
Syracuse restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
San Remo Pizzeria
7575 Buckley Road, North Syracuse
No reviews yet
Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks
$9.99
Bread Sticks with cheese and garlic sauce
More about San Remo Pizzeria
Chelsea's - 5076 Velasko Road
5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Garlic Cheese Bread
$12.00
More about Chelsea's - 5076 Velasko Road
