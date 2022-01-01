Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Greek Salad$12.00
fresh salad greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, red wine herb vinaigrette
*Chicken Greek Salad$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Distillery
Nestico's Too image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek salad$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese and grilled chicken. Choice of dressing
More about Nestico's Too
Mangia image

 

Mangia

779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
THE GREEK SALAD$8.00
Chopped Romaine, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bacon, chickpeas, roasted peppers. Choice of dressing
More about Mangia
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$7.99
Chef Salad with Lamb Gyro Strips & Feta Cheese
More about The Pizza Cutters

