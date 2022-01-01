Greek salad in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve greek salad
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Greek Salad
|$12.00
fresh salad greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, red wine herb vinaigrette
|*Chicken Greek Salad
|$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
More about Nestico's Too
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|Greek salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese and grilled chicken. Choice of dressing
More about Mangia
Mangia
779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse
|THE GREEK SALAD
|$8.00
Chopped Romaine, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bacon, chickpeas, roasted peppers. Choice of dressing