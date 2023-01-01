Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gyro wraps in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Gyro Wraps
Syracuse restaurants that serve gyro wraps
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
3712 New Court Avenue, Lyncourt
Avg 4.4
(2868 reviews)
Lamb Gyro Wrap Dinner
$10.99
More about The Pizza Cutters
Baghdad Restaurant
484 S Salina St, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Gyro Falafel Wrap
$7.99
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
More about Baghdad Restaurant
