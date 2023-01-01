Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro wraps in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve gyro wraps

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

3712 New Court Avenue, Lyncourt

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Gyro Wrap Dinner$10.99
More about The Pizza Cutters
Baghdad Restaurant

484 S Salina St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Falafel Wrap$7.99
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
More about Baghdad Restaurant

