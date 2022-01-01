Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve honey chicken

Rosemary Hot Honey Dipped Crispy Chicken image

 

Oh My Darling & The Fitz - 321 S Salina Street

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rosemary Hot Honey Dipped Crispy Chicken$19.00
boneless thighs, hot honey macaroni + cheese, roasted brussel sprouts
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz - 321 S Salina Street
Talking Cursive Brewing Company image

 

Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons

301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lime Chicken Tacos$14.00
3 griddle fried corn tortilla tacos with homemade coleslaw, honey lime pulled chicken, Pico de Gallo, lime crema and radish slices.
More about Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons
Modern Malt image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Modern Malt - Armory Square

325 S Clinton St, Syracuse

Avg 3.6 (1143 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles$13.99
Belgian Waffle, Fried Chicken, Hot-honey-sauce, Scallions
More about Modern Malt - Armory Square

