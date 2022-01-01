Honey chicken in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz - 321 S Salina Street
Oh My Darling & The Fitz - 321 S Salina Street
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|Rosemary Hot Honey Dipped Crispy Chicken
|$19.00
boneless thighs, hot honey macaroni + cheese, roasted brussel sprouts
More about Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons
Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons
301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse
|Honey Lime Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
3 griddle fried corn tortilla tacos with homemade coleslaw, honey lime pulled chicken, Pico de Gallo, lime crema and radish slices.
More about Modern Malt - Armory Square
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Modern Malt - Armory Square
325 S Clinton St, Syracuse
|Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles
|$13.99
Belgian Waffle, Fried Chicken, Hot-honey-sauce, Scallions