Pies in Syracuse

Pie's The Limit
484 South Salina Street, Syracuse
|Shaker Lemon Pie Slice
|$3.50
Whole thinly slices lemons in a custardy filling, in our all-butter crust.
Contains wheat, eggs, and dairy
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$12.00
|Chickpea Curry Hand Pie
|$6.00
BBQ
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
246 W Willow Street, Syracuse
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
Peanut butter cookie crust, peanut butter cream filling and dark chocolate ganache.
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
|Chocolate Ice Box Pie
|$5.75
Dark chocolate custard in chocolate cookie crust and chocolate chips.
PIZZA
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Grandma's Pie
Upside down, sauce on top, tons of fresh basil. Just like grandma used to make
|Apple Pie Logs
|$6.99