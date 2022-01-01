Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve pies

Pie's The Limit image

 

Pie's The Limit

484 South Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shaker Lemon Pie Slice$3.50
Whole thinly slices lemons in a custardy filling, in our all-butter crust.
Contains wheat, eggs, and dairy
Chicken Pot Pie$12.00
Chickpea Curry Hand Pie$6.00
More about Pie's The Limit
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

246 W Willow Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (4926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Peanut butter cookie crust, peanut butter cream filling and dark chocolate ganache.
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
Chocolate Ice Box Pie$5.75
Dark chocolate custard in chocolate cookie crust and chocolate chips.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grandma's Pie
Upside down, sauce on top, tons of fresh basil. Just like grandma used to make
Apple Pie Logs$6.99
More about The Pizza Cutters
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pecan Pie Brownie$3.50
Pecan Pie Brownie$4.50
More about Pastabilities

